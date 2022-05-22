The Kapil Sharma Show, 21st May 2022, Written Update: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek team graces the show

In today’s episode, Kapil comes on the stage and welcomes everyone. He then welcomes Ayushmann Khurrana on the stage. He comes and everyone applauds for him. Kapil welcomes him and tells him that it’s been 10 years since Ayushmann’s first movie and it is the 10th time he is coming for the show. Archana gets surprised. Ayushmann says he didn’t realise.

Kapil asks him about the transformation of his body and he tells that he built it for his movies. Kapil asks him if he built it because he lost trust in love after his previous movie; Dream Girl, as people mistook him for a woman. Ayushmann tells he doesn’t know what to say. Kapil tells that he always comes up with movies that have a deep meaning to them even though it’s entertaining. Ayushmann thanks him and Kapil asks him about his upcoming movie; Anek.

Ayushmann tells that even though the Indians are united in diversity, there’s a huge difference in language, customs, traditions, clothes, etc. and singularity in the diversity is also what makes them special. Everyone rejoices his thought. Kapil then welcomes the film director Anubhav Sinha and Andrea Kevichusa. Kapil tells Andrea that he finds it difficult to pronounce her name, so he’ll call her beautiful. Andrea tells that her name sounds just appropriate. Everyone laughs at Kapil and Archana tells Andrea will bring him to the right pack. Anubhav tells he wanted to cast someone from east India or Nagaland specifically as it’s appropriate. Then, the entire team plays games, and then Kapil thanks them for coming and wishes them the best and they leave.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: TKSS promo: Kapil Sharma asks Ayushmann Khurrana if he comes to Anubhav Sinha for detox after romantic movies

