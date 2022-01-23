The Kapil Sharma Show, 22nd January 2022, Written Update: Cricket Mania with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw

In today's episode, Kapil mocks the audience's views about players and how people play cricket in the streets. Kapil welcomes the two cricketers who have proven their mettle for the blue jersey, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. He makes fun of Archana Singh. Shikhar and Prithvi's accomplishments are detailed by the host.

Kapil tells Shikhar about a rumour and asks if it's genuine or not. He then asks Prithvi to rap a few lines. Later, Shikhar plays the flute. Kapil sings one of Shikhar's favourite songs. The comedian further asks some funny questions..

When Bhoori enters the scene, Kapil introduces her to Shikhar and Prithvi. She cracks some funny jokes, Prithvi and Shikhar laugh. Kapil makes fun of her and calls her a chiller leader. The guests are left in splits.

Kapil displays a few photos of the duo, and reads aloud a few hilarious comments that had been left under their posts. Kapil poses a few questions to the duo, and their replies turn out to be funny as well.

Chacha makes his entry, making cricket commentary. He generates a crazy environment by telling jokes. Kapil makes it more enjoyable. He narrates a few funny instances.

Kapil shows them some childhood pictures of the cricketers and asks the duo to identify who it is. Kapil injects a sense of levity into the atmosphere. He then invites them to play a game. Shikhar and Prithvi are made to wear an umbrella on their heads and eat the fruit hung around it as instructed by the post.

Kapil asks Prithvi about his resolution for this year. Then Kapil connects with the audience to share their resolutions. Sapna enters with a gang of girls, saying that they are from the Cheerleader Committee of India. Shikhar and Prithvi love his jokes and have a good time with Kapil and his team.

