The Kapil Sharma Show, 23 January 2022, Written Update: Hasya Kavi Sammelan with Shailesh Lodha and others

In today's episode, Kapil Sharma sings a song for Archana Puran Singh and drops a hint that poets will grace the show today. Chandan Prabhakar enters the stage as 'Chandu' and cracks a few funny jokes with Rochelle Rao. Later, Kapil welcomes poet Shailesh Lodha, and the latter delivers a heartfelt poem on the life of middle-class people. He further outshines Kapil with his hilarious jokes on Marwari people. Kapil welcomes Popular Meeruthi, Sanjay Jhala and Mumtaz Naseem to create a poetic atmosphere in the show.

Kapil asks Popular Meeruthi why he has 'popular' in his name to which the latter says he used to do radio shows on humorous genres and adopted ‘Popular’ as a pen name, and it worked well. Mumtaz delivers a Shayeri to praise Archana. Meeruthi and Sanjay make fun of married men and dominating wives. Kiku Sharda enters the stage as a lawyer and flirts with Mumtaz through Shayeris.

Shailesh shares a personal incident elaborating his father's sense of humour. Shailesh says that once Sanjay Jhala visited his home and, as usual, he praised himself in front of the former's father. In return his father roasted Sanjay. Shailesh further shares that his father is currently in the hospital for some health issues, but he still jokes at the hospital. Kapil asks if the poets get in trouble on any occasion for making fun of any political parties. He further asks if poets rush into toilets right after receiving an envelope to check how much money they received. The poets agree to this incident and laughed.

Furthermore, Kapil plays a game where he sings a few songs, and the poets have to sing them in pure Hindi. Afterwards, Krushna Abhishek enters the stage for some light entertainment. Then Kiku, Chandan and Rochelle join the guests for a group comedy through Shayeris. Shailesh delivers an emotional yet beautiful poem on mothers leaving the audience and Judge Archana teary-eyed.

