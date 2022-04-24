The Kapil Sharma Show, 23rd April 2022, Written Update: Fun time with Runway 34’s Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet

In today’s episode, Kapil enters the stage dressed as a kid, who is an airline receptionist, and starts his monologue. Two members of his team come as one of the couples for their honeymoon and try booking their package with him. They have a hilarious argument. The pilot comes in an auto driver costume and everyone laughs.

After their performance, Kapil goes and then comes back in his usual attire and then shares a few of his flight incidents. He then welcomes Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Everyone applauds for them and Kapil hugs Ajay. Later, Kapil sings ‘Dil Mein Chupa Lunga’ for Rakul Preet. Ajay gives him a death stare and Kapil asks him if he can’t even sing a song for her. Ajay tells he does that for every girl who comes to his show. Then, Kapil asks Rakul what’s the importance of a co-pilot and she explains their duties. Kapil tells that there are real pilots in the audience. Ajay and Rakul get surprised.

Later, Kapil calls Angira Dhar and Akanksha Singh on stage. They enter and Kapil compliments their acting and tells them they must be feeling blessed since they finally met him. They compliment Kapil for his skills and he thanks them. Angira says she’s playing Ajay’s defense lawyer in the film. Kapil says women make good lawyers and then they all ask questions to the pilots present in the audience. Later, Kapil’s team entertains the guests by playing the games, and in the end, Kapil thanks them for coming.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

