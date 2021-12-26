The Kapil Sharma Show, 25th December 2021, Written Update: Laughter galore with Team Jersey

In today's episode, while the host Kapil Sharma walks in, Chandu rides his bicycle in. The conversation between the two is funny. Chandu delivers hilarious jokes. Bhoori walks in and mocks Chandu. Kapil and Chandu roast Bhoori with their words. Bhoori says she is going to attend a big fat wedding. Kapil makes fun of her.

Kapil welcomes the handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor and the gorgeous Mrunal Thakur as they promote their upcoming film "Jersey". Shahid speaks about the film and how it motivated him in his real life. Kapil flirts with Mrunal. He asks about Shahid's change in remuneration after Kabir Singh. Shahid makes hilarious jokes. Kapil speaks about his dad, Pankaj Kapur.

Shahid makes fun of Mrunal, recalling the scene from the movie where Mrunal has to hit Shahid. Kapil asks humorous questions to Shahid. Shahid talks about his kids. Kapil asks Shahid about his life before and after marriage. The host then talks to Mrunal's dad. Shahid asks Mrunal's dad to enlighten her about married life.

Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek walk-in impersonating Sunny Deol and Dharmendra. The duo congratulates Shahid on the film. They crack hilarious jokes. They make fun of Shahid. Krushna as Dharam has a fantastic, never-ending flow of jokes. Sunny and Dharam play cricket. Krushna asks Archana to be the empire. The match turns hilarious.

Kapil displays a few photos of the duo, and read aloud a few hilarious comments that had been left alongside their photos.

Kapil asks Shahid and Mrunal about expenses and savings. Then, Kapil asks the audience to share the thing they had to spend more money on. One of the audience shares his wish to become a cheerleader. This turns very funny when they wear the costumes of cheerleaders.

Chandu walks in, saying he has been invited as the chief guest. Kapil makes fun of him. Chandu flirts with Mrunal. Kapil asks Mrunal and Chandu to enact a scene. They come up with some funny stuff.

