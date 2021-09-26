The Kapil Sharma Show, 25th September 2021, Written Update: Gales of laughter with cricket legends

In today's episode, Kapil makes fun of women's shopping habits, fashion choices as well as the gossiping they engage in, and then mocks Archana. Legendary cricketers Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif arrive at the stadium of laughter and entertainment. Kaif says that despite running the programme effectively for numerous years, Kapil never invited him. Kapil then makes a joke regarding Virendar's tweet. They also talk about Sachin.

Archana asks Sehwag as to whose bowling frightens him. Replying to her, he names Muttiah Muralitharan and Shoaib Akhtar. They recall incidents from their earlier encounter in which Kaif's bowling struck him. Then Sehwag recalls a game against Sri Lanka and how the coach responded after he was ejected. Kapil displays a few photos of the duo, and they read aloud a few hilarious comments that had been left alongside their photos.

The lawyer walks in, introduces himself, cracks a few jokes, and immediately creates a lively environment. Kapil makes fun of the lawyer. Damodar asks Kaif for an autograph on the document that says, "From today your car is mine," and he summons his assistant for a pen. The advocate makes a mockery of her.

They had a hilarious conversation about guards and helmets. Then Sehwag mimics Kaif's commentary. Kapil makes fun of what the commentators do when the game is ongoing. Kapil narrates an incident involving Siddhu Paaji. Kapil scrutinizes the two by presenting scenarios and asks who does this in the team. Archana inquires if they concealed and sneaked off the carriage, breaking regulations for attending a party. Sehwag narrates an IPL incident. Kaif and Sehwag praise Sachin and his dedication to the game.

Chedulal arrives and asks all humorous questions and makes the scene funny. Sapna walks inside the room. She tells the most amusing jokes. Sapna expresses her concerns and requests a position as an Umpire and makes fun of the actions. She presents a list of the massages available at her salon and asks Panda to impersonate renowned people.

Instead of Hindi, Kapil asks the audience to perform comments in their own language. This becomes amusing.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

