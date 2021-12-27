The Kapil Sharma Show, 26 December 2021, Written Update: Legends from music industry grace the sets

Today, we saw Kapil speaking about his love for singing and also named it his favourite hobby. Archana Puran Singh, on the other hand, praised the latter for having a melodious voice. After a while, Kapil invited Salim and Sulaiman to the stage and shared something about their latest music album. Salim informed Kapil about their musical album ‘Bhoomi’ and added that it includes more than 25 singers who have contributed to their dream project. Kapil was thrilled to learn the thought behind Salim and Sulaiman’s latest project while the duo had planned to showcase the traditional and real music from India so that the upcoming generation gets motivated and turns their attention to Indian music.

Moving on, Kapil welcomed two of the very talented singers, Sunidhi Chauhan and Arshdeep Kaur on the stage and appreciated them for entertaining everyone for a very long time. Sunidhi and Arshdeep then sang some evergreen songs after Kapil requested them to create an atmosphere in his studio as he was very excited to spend a night with a group of talented singers. The audience in Kapil’s studio were having a gala time while in the meantime, Kapil welcomed Salman Ali Khan on the stage.

Krishna walked in disguised as a Sheikh from Dubai and made everyone laugh with the help of his unique comic timing. Later, Sunidhi shared her experience of working with India’s finest artists and gave all the credit to Salim and Sulaiman for executing such a unique project. Furthermore, Kapil read out some comments posted on the social media accounts of the celebrities and praised the fans for having a creative mind. Jamie took everyone by surprise as she mimicked Asha Bhosle and Farah Khan exactly the same and entertained the guests.

