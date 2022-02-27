The Kapil Sharma Show, 26th February 2022, Written Update: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah & Manoj Muntashir have fun

In today’s episode, Kapil enters the stage and welcomes everyone. He makes fun of Archana’s green-coloured dress. He calls the judges of India’s Got Talent on the stage. Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir enter dancing and Kapil joins them. Shilpa taunts about Kapil’s tweets. Kapil asks her if she came prepared to taunt him and welcomes them. He asks why Kirron Kher didn’t come. Shilpa tells she couldn’t make it.

Manoj tells Archana is a woman with all the qualities he admires. Archana asks him to confess if he’s ever been inspired by her. Kapil tells some people expire also because of her and everyone laughs. Manoj dedicates a shayari for all the beautiful ladies and Archana. Badshah asks Shilpa why does she keep eating fig. She tells he’ll understand if he stops eating other types of food. Kapil asks Shilpa how many kgs does she cut down after removing her jewelry and everyone laughs. Shilpa tells Badshah has a hidden talent and that’s mimicking people. Everyone encourages him to mimic someone. Badshah mimics various artists and entertains everyone.

Kapil tells it must be fun getting paid for judging others’ talents. Kapil asks how much effort does he put into his beard. Chandu comes and entertains everyone and Kapil tells he’s the India’s forgotten and lost talent. They have fun looking at the comments on their social media posts. Kapil plays chinese whisper with them and everyone laughs at their funny responses throughout the game. In the end, Kapil thanks them all for coming and wishes them the best for their show and they take a leave.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show, 19 February 2022, Written Update: The Fame Game & A Thursday cast grace the stage