The Kapil Sharma Show, 26th March 2022, Written Update: Shailendra Singh, Anup Jalota, Sudesh Bhosale arrive

In today’s episode, Kapil Sharma arrives at the stage and welcomes everyone. He informs them that they’ll be having a musical night. He then welcomes Shailendra Singh and he enters the stage singing ‘Main Shayar Toh Nahi’. Everyone applauds him. Kapil compliments him and hilariously asks him if he had known after debuting with Raj Kapoor’s music that one day he’ll get the chance to come to his show and everyone laughs. Then, Anup Jalota enters the stage singing 'Solaah Baras Ki’ and everyone appreciates him. Kapil compliments his looks and discusses how he is meeting him after a long time.

Then, Sudesh Bhosale enters the stage singing ‘Say Shava Shava’, and everyone grooves to it. Later, all the three mesmerizing artists sing together and give a magical performance which leaves the audience speechless. All three talk about their passion and struggles regarding the music industry. Kapil’s team members entertain the guests and make them laugh.

Kapil Sharma plays ‘Post Ka Postmortem’, where they read the comments of the artists’ posts and they all laugh looking at the hilarious comments on their posts. After that, they all have a good laugh and they thank Kapil for having them on the show. Kapil thanks them for gracing the show and later, they leave.

