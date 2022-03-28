The Kapil Sharma Show, 27th March 2022, Written Update: John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh promote Attack

Today’s episode begins with Kapil Sharma welcoming the audience in the same fashion. He welcomes John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh to the show. John informs everyone that there shall be a sequel to Attack. Kapil asks them if they fooled anyone on April Fool’s Day. Rakul tells everyone that her brother’s birthday falls on the 1st of April. Kapil says that Rakul has changed and John agrees as now her beau Jackky Bhagnani is in her life. Kapil tells everyone that John came up with the story of the film. John nods and tells this movie is to engage a young audience driven by video games. John reveals that the director has asked to cast Kapil as a super-soldier for the sequel.

Kapil Sharma welcomes Lakshya Raj Anand, the director of the movie Attack. He tells how he cleaned John’s shoes during the shooting of the film New York. Advocate Mr. Damodar enters. He pretends to have an attack to promote the movie. He talks to John looking at Lakshya and says his teacher asked him to never move his eyes from the goal, thus joking on the meaning of Lakshya’s name. John and Rakul join Damodar for a dance on the song Desi Girl. Kapil then starts the next segment of the show, ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ where he read comments from John, Rakul, and Lakshya’s posts on their respective Instagram handles. Ali from the audience challenges John to do pushups. John performs like a beast.

John announces that he hasn’t eaten Kaju Katri for the last 25 years. Kapil reads some questions and assumptions about the star cast. John confesses that he comes on TKKS only for Kapil. Even Rakul Preet agrees. Kapil makes them play a game in the ring. Krushna enters as Akshay's eighth copy. He suggests John that he could have appointed Archana as the director. Damodar and Akshay entertain the audience. Dharmesh, a fan of John dances for him. An audience member who works in Defence shares his experience and salutes Kapil’s show. Kapil thanks the star cast of Attack for gracing the show.

