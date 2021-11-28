The Kapil Sharma Show, 27th November 2021, Written Update: Abhishek Bachchan & Chitrangada Singh arrive

In today's episode, the show host Kapil Sharma welcomes the star cast of the film, ‘Bob Biswas’, Abhishek Bachchan, and Chitrangada Singh. Abhishek enters and makes fun of Kapil. Kapil mocks Chitrangada's name. Abhishek narrates the story of ‘Bob Biswas’ and how he underwent a massive transformation for the film.

Kapil shares that Chitrangada has done her graduation in home sciences and continues to ask her funny questions. Abhishek compliments Kapil's singing ability and adds that Chitrangada is also a good singer and a Kathak dancer. On this, Kapil sings a song, Abhishek raps, and Chitrangada dances and the trio entertain the audience.

Kapil then flirts with Chitrangada. He poses some questions to Abhishek. Abhishek gives hilarious answers. Abhishek makes fun of Chitrangada's reels. The actor also meets Kapil's mom on the show.

Advocate Mr. Damodar, played by Kiku Sharda, enters the scene. He says he was pleasantly surprised by Bob Biswas' trailer. The advocate flirts with Chitrangada. Kapil and the advocate make fun of each other. With a few jokes, he instantly creates a stir. He recites funny shayari and makes fun of designer clothes. The advocate then dances with Chitrangada on the stage.

Kapil displays a few photos of the duo, and they read aloud a few hilarious comments by fans on their pictures.

Krushna enters as Jackie Shroff's mimic. He cracks hilarious jokes and narrates a funny story. Kapil discusses a few hilarious rumours and asks Abhishek and Chitrangada if they are true or not.

Kapil asks Chitrangada and Abhishek to pop the balloons with a gun. Kapil asks the audience to share their stories, similar to how Bob Biswas forgot his past, if they have forgotten anything in their everyday lives. The audience shares their funny experiences.

Farah Khan's mimic enters the scene and makes witty comments on the dancers. Kapil makes fun of her. She injects a sense of levity into the atmosphere. She tries calling Tiger. Jackie's mimic enters the scene, and their conversation gets hilarious.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor to grace the sets to promote Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui