The Kapil Sharma Show, 2nd October 2021, Written Update: Randhir Kapoor & Karisma grace the evening

In today's episode, Kapil and Archana tease each other. The comedian makes fun of commercials, real estate, and family members.

He then welcomes Randhir Kapoor and his daughter Karisma Kapoor on the show. Kapil talks to them about the Kapoor family. Karisma opens up about her childhood and family. Randhir Kapoor discusses his debut picture, which he both directed and starred in. Kapil asks about Randhir Kapoor’s wife Babita. Moving on, the veteran actor also shares his experience on working with his father and grandfather. Randhir recounts a couple of amusing incidents from his early days in the industry.

Kapil asks Karisma about her struggle and her childhood demands. Karisma was gentle and timid in Randhir's household, whereas Kareena was the mischievous one. After the interaction with the stars, Kapil sings a song for Archana.

Kiku walks in as Sunny's doppelgänger. Then, dressed as Dharmendra, Krushna appears. They dance together, and he creates a fun environment. Krushna mocks Archana. Later, Krushna and Kiku have a silly dispute and pretend to be Octopus. Karisma dances with the duo.

Kapil plays the footage of Neetu and Riddhma discussing the Kapoor family. Karisma concurs with Neetu's analysis of Kapoor's. Kapil gives Karisma a list of titles and asks her to assign them to members of the Kapoor family. Later, Kapil asks a few questions regarding the Holi celebrations at RK Studios.

Kapil shows a few photographs of Karisma, and they read out a few amusing comments written beneath their photos by the fans. The show host also plays a video of Saif making fun of Kapoor's large brood. Later, Bhoori enters. Kapil mocks her. Then, Chandu arrives dancing and impersonating . Kapil makes fun of him. Chandan creates a hysterical atmosphere.

Randhir Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor spend an evening of fun and laughter with Kapil and his team.

