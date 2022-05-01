The Kapil Sharma Show, 30th April 2022, Written Update: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi grace the stage

In today’s episode, Kapil enters the stage and welcomes everyone. He starts talking to Archana Puran Singh and continues his stand-up comedy. He then invites Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi on stage. Kapil says he should have worn shades as Sanjana is glowing a lot. Aditya agrees and Sanjana says that Kapil told the exact thing last time she came to the show. Everyone laughs.

Kapil congratulates Aditya on his friend Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage and asks him if they went to a bachelor party. To this, Aditya replies that Ranbir’s bachelor party never took place and jokes that he is still waiting for it. Archana asks Kapil why did he compliment him on Ranbir’s marriage but told Sanjana that she’s glowing. Kapil says that whenever a particular person’s friend gets married, that person also feels pressurised by society. Everyone laughs and then Kapil calls the producers; Ahmed Khan and Shahira Khan and the director Kapil Verma. They enter the stage and Ahmed reveals how he uses helicopters to glorify the heroes.

Later, Sanjana shares an incident while filming an action scene in the film. The entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show entertains the guests. The crew of Om: The Battle Within thanks Kapil for having them on the show and Kapil gives his best regards to them. To note, Kapil Verma’s directorial is all set to release on 1st July 2022.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

