The Kapil Sharma Show, 30th October 2021, Written Update: Fun with Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon

In today's episode, Kapil makes fun of population growth and family life followed in the old days. Kapil welcomes the star cast of the film 'Hum Do Humare Do', Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. Rajkummar Rao mocks Kapil when he asks whether they are following in his footsteps in Hum Do Humare Do. They discuss the storyline of the film. Kapil then displays a few hilarious phrases, which drive everybody to laugh out loud. Kapil asks Rajkummar about marriage and his movie lineup with Maddock Films.

Kiku Sharda appears as Achcha Yadhav. He injects a sense of levity into the atmosphere. Achcha Yadhav calls his twin cousins and makes the situation humorous by confusing Bada and Chota. Achchav mocks Kapil. Achchav adds to the hilarity by mispronouncing Hindi. When Kapil inquires as to why he has come, Achchav replies that he has come here to make a marriage proposal to Kriti.

Kapil displays a few images of the duo, and they read out a few amusing comments written beside their photos. Kapil asks about Kriti's and Rajkummar's Diwali celebrations.

Bharti appears as Chachi answering a phone call. She addresses Rajkummar as Raju. Kapil is hilariously mocked by her. Chachi takes humour to a whole new level.

Kapil asks Rajkummar Rao to sell a few items as he has done in previous films. He makes advertising in a humorous manner and sells items.

Kapil presents a few rumours to Kriti and Rajkummar and asks if they are true or not. The host of the show then asks the audience to tell their stories of making up fake relatives to act at their school or college.

Krushna enters dressed as Dharmendra's impersonator and begins selling vegetables in an amusing manner. Sunny Deol is played by Kiku Sharda. The vegetable vendor arrives and requests that his stand be returned.

