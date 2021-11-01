The Kapil Sharma Show, 31 October 2021, Written update: The cast of ‘Tabbar’ grace the show

In today's episode, Daler Mehndi made his way towards the stage and started singing his all time hits and entertained the audience with the help of his energetic voice. Rekha Bhardwaj followed Daler Mehndi and gave everyone the glimpse of her classical singing. Kapil asked the singers to have a seat and started talking to Rekha about the story behind her marriage and got to know many things which were never revealed. Later, Kapil invited the star cast of ‘Tabbar'.

Kanwaljit Singh, Ranvir Shorey, Pavan Malhotra and Gagan Arora were welcomed by Kapil and congratulated by him for the immense love and support received from the viewers for the web series. Kapil praised Ranvir for his looks and also spoke about his amazing transitions in his every project. Kiku Sharda dressed up as Lawyer Damodar and entertained everyone with his comic timing. Furthermore, Kapil displayed some of the hilarious comments posted on the social media accounts of the guests and made them think over all the creative comments.

Kapil complimented Daler for being a trendsetter and also gave him all the credit for getting pop culture to India. Bharti Singh came in as Kapil’s aunt and flirted with all the male guests. After a while, Kapil invited Ajit Pal on the stage who directed ‘Tabbar’ and asked him about his experience of working with the most talented people in the industry. Moving on, Krushna Abhishek had disguised as a Sheikh from Dubai and Sudesh Lehri joined him as his girlfriend.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

