The Kapil Sharma Show, 3rd April 2022, Written Update: Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, Rumi Jaffrey enjoy

Today’s episode begins with Kapil Sharma welcoming everyone and telling Archana how precious the bond of friendship is. However, he jokes that wives cannot be best friends as you cannot tell them about your attraction toward your neighbor. Then, he welcomes the vanguards of friendship – Satish Kaushik, Annu Kapoor, and Rumi Jaffrey. Satish Kaushik tells how he is grateful to Annu Kapoor for the friendship, he has offered. Annu Kapoor recalls the birthday of everyone and tells Kapil that everyone here is born in April. Satish Kaushik tells how Annu Kapoor is so selective about offering his friendship and that Rumi and he are Annu Kapoor’s best friends.

Kapil Sharma asks Rumi Jaffrey how he always makes everything ‘No.1’ and chuckles how today he is on the ‘No.1’ show. Satish Kaushik expresses his gratitude to Rumi Jaffrey telling him that every role he has performed is conceptualized by him. From Sharafat Ali, Pappu Pager to Kunj Bihari, everything is Satish’s art. They recall their film journey and recite anecdotes from the past. Rumi Jaffrey reads some 'Shers' and everybody claps. Satish recalls his romantic story and narrates his failed love story on a bus named ‘Romance is over’. Even Annu Kapoor joins and tells his love story. Later, Annu Kapoor mesmerizes everyone with his singing. Then, advocate Damodar entertains everyone.

Later, Kapil Sharma starts the segment called ‘Post ka Postmortem’. He reads comments on Satish Kaushik’s post where he has posted a photo of him, Anupam Kher, and Anil Kapoor, where he is getting makeup done, and eating. Next, he moves to Annu Kapoor’s post where he is sitting in the farmhouse with others. Later, Krushna aka Sapna enters and brings a fourth pillar – liquor for the three pillars of Bollywood. Kapil Sharma thanks the trio for gracing the evening. The show ends with Kapil requesting viewers to employ animal care.

