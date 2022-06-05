The Kapil Sharma Show, 4th June 2022, Written Update: Kamal Hassan graces the show

In today’s episode, Kapil Sharma enters the stage and welcomes everyone. He tells everyone that he’s happy the audience has left their work behind and has to come to watch them specially. Everyone laughs. He says that hopefully even he gets a time where he can come watch them leaving his work. Everyone applauds and laughs. He reeks that today’s guest is a very special one as everyone knows him as he has worked in north and south Indian languages. He calls Kamal Hassan onto the stage and he enters while the audience gives him a standing ovation.

Kapil tells he’s really glad to have him with them and he reciprocates the feeling. Kapil tells that they started this site thinking of keeping it for 3 months but it’s been 9 years and it’s still running. Kamal tells that he appreciates the success but for the last 5 years he never did a movie only as he was busy with politics that’s why he didn’t get the chance to come to his show. Kapil tells him that he’s been a big fan of his since childhood and then asks him if he’s an artist and how did he become a politician as politics is done by people who are intelligent, knowledgeable, and have a say for things and artists do their work with their heart whereas politicians use their mind. Kamal Hassan tells that even politics can be done by putting one’s heart into it. Everyone applauds.

Kapil talks about his favourite movies and then requests Kamal Hassan to sing a song. He sings a song and leaves everyone stunned. Kapil tells even he wants to sing his favourite song and sings ‘Aye Zindagi Gale Lagale’. Kamal gets impressed. After the team entertains Kamal Hassan with their humour, he leaves thanking them all.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

