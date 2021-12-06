The Kapil Sharma Show, 5 December 2021, Written Update: Team ‘Velle’ visit the show to promote their film

In today’s episode, we saw that Kapil Sharma welcomed Karan Deol along with his other co-stars Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari. Kapil also complimented the trio for their cool looks and tried to pull their legs over the title of their upcoming film. Karan and his co-stars answered Kapil’s tricky questions with proper attention which made him accept that the current generation is very firm about what they feel and express. Moving on, Karan gave all the credit to his father Sunny Deol when asked about his inspiration amongst the Deol family. After a while, Kapil invited the angry young man of Bollywood, Sunny Deol to the stage and congratulated him for his comeback to the big screen.

Sunny was overwhelmed with the love and support he received from the audience and requested everyone to watch their upcoming film ‘Velle’. Kapil informed the audience that it was Sunny Deol who played a very important role to start the career of the renowned Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant as he was the one who offered her the first project of her life. Sunny recalled their era and named it as the golden time for Bollywood as everything was real. Furthermore, Kapil showcased some funny comments from the social media accounts of the celebrities and praised all the fans for their creative thinking.

Going forward, Krushna Abhishek who is disguised as Sapna took over the stage and made everyone laugh with his outstanding comic timing and promoted Karan’s film in his unique style. Sunny thanked Krushna for his sincere attempts for promoting their film and wished that the movie does good in the theatres. Kapil then interacted with the audience and gave them an opportunity to speak with their favorite celebrities. Laccha made his way to the stage and interacted with the celebrities and created a moment of laughter with the help of his hilarious jokes.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

