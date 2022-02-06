The Kapil Sharma Show, 5th February 2022, Written Update: ‘Rocket Boys’ & ‘Your Honour 2’ cast grace the show

In today’s episode, Kapil Sharma enters the stage and welcomes the cast of Your Honour 2. Jimmy Shergill, Meetha Vashisht, Pulkit Mahol, Mahi Gill, and Gulshan Grover enter the stage and Kapil congratulates them on their new series. He tells he has never seen Gulshan play an innocent role and asks him if people do his RTPCR or just already declare him ‘negative’. Gulshan shares a story of how he was declined a day’s visa because he fought with Shah Rukh Khan in a movie. Mahi tells her co-stars find her scary and tells that she once hit a guy when she was 14 because he teased her.

Kapil starts ‘Post Ka Post-mortem’ round. Everyone enjoys reading the comments. After their share of laughter, Kapil thanks them for coming. The cast thanks everyone for their support and Kapil escorts them back. Then, Kapil comes back and tells the cast of Rocket Boys are also joining and welcomes them. Jim Sarbh, Regina Cassandra, Rajit Kapur, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya walk in. Kapil tells probably this series doesn’t need a disclaimer and Archana tells this series will make India proud.

Kapil congratulates Rajit for winning the ‘National Film Award’ for Best Actor for the movie, ‘The Making of Mahatma’. Kapil compliments Regina’s name and she tells she’s from Chennai and resides there itself. Kapil makes fun of how Jim only had 2 shorts during the first lockdown. All have fun with the team members of the show and talk about their funny moments. Later, Kapil thanks them all for coming and congratulates them for their new show.

