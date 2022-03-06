The Kapil Sharma Show, 5th March 2022, Written Update: KK, Shaan, and Pasal Sen’s magical performance

In today’s episode, Kapil enters the stage and welcomes everyone. He tells this night has a lot of talented artists who’re going to enter the stage. He welcomes KK on the stage and he enters singing ‘Zara Sa’ and everyone’s mesmerized by his performance. Everyone claps and Kapil tells KK’s real name is Krishnakumar Kunnath. He tells he kept it short to reduce confusion and make it easier. Shaan enters the stage singing ‘My Dil Goes Hmm’ and everyone claps. Kapil tells Shaan is always smiling and Archana agrees.

Then, he calls Dr. Palash Sen on stage. He comes and sings ‘Yaad Wo Aaye Ri’. After that Kapil asks them to sit down and they all talk about how much they love music. Palash tells he owes his entire career to KK. He tells us because his family didn’t support his passion for music so he left Delhi and then tells he was already a Doctor by then and tells the jingle composers wanted a new singer who could replace KK and that’s how he started earning. KK hugs him and thanks him and compliments his courage and tells him he’s very proud of him. Palash tells KK is very humble. Shaan tells he had to perform a concert standing on a crane as they couldn’t land him and everyone laughs.

Kapil starts Post Ka Postmortem and everyone shares a good laugh. After that Kapil tells he’ll give a card to each person and they’ll have to enact the sound of the name of the thing or instrument given and the others should guess. They have a fun time and the whole cast of the show entertains them. Then, they perform together for the audience and everyone has a good time and then they leave thanking everyone.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

