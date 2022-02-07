The Kapil Sharma Show, 6 February 2022, Written Update: Gehraiyaan cast on comedy show

In today's episode, Kapil Sharma welcomes team Gehraiyaan on stage. Ananya Panday shares that she locked herself in a bathroom after reading the script of Gehraiyaan. Kapil made fun of her asking if she was checking the depth (Gehraiyaan) of a bucket of water, to which she says she was overwhelmed to learn that she would be working with Deepika Padukone. Kapil praises Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya for their work and says they do not seem to be newcomers. Kapil flirts with Deepika and then asks Dhairya Karwa if he charged fees or did the film for free as his co-star is the stunning actress Deepika.

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda enter the stage and mimic Sunny Deol and Dharmendra. They crack funny jokes while Deepika calls it a masterclass in acting. Kapil then welcomes the director of Gehraiyaan- Shakun Batra. Kapil asks him who troubled him the most during the shoot of the film, to which Shakun says Ananya bothered him because she laughs in emotional scenes. Shakun shares that Dhairya lied about his height earlier, so he had to change his set's door frames.

Kapil then reads rumours about the guest actors and asks them if it's true. Ananya accepts that during the lockdown, she used to sleep in a British Airways night suit at home. Siddhant agrees that he prepared for the role of MC Sher by observing the lion in wildlife documentaries. Kapil plays the game Chinese whisper with the guests in which the guests have to guess what Kapil is saying while listening to loud music. They play three rounds of it. Kapil then starts the segment of 'Post ka Postmortem' in which he reads funny comments of the guest's Instagram posts.

Furthermore, Kapil asks the audience to share their embarrassing stories. Aditya and Jubin say they are fans of Siddhant and perform beatboxing and rap. Chandan Prabhakar enters the stage as Ranveer Singh. Kapil mocks his fashion sense and cracks jokes.

