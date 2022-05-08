The Kapil Sharma Show, 7th May 2022, Written Update: Kapil welcomes the Indian Women Cricket Team

In today’s episode, Kapil Sharma enters the stage and welcomes everyone. He tells that a woman can bring a lot of change to society and tells how their dominance is important at certain times. He talks about the power of women. He tells that if a woman falls on the road, many people gather around her and ask her if she’s alright and even offer a lift but if a man falls while riding a scooter because he’s feeling dizzy, people ask him to stop drinking. Everyone laughs. He thanks the women sitting in the audience and then tells them that the real women power is going to enter the stage.

He calls the Indian Women Cricket Team; Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Sneh Rana, Shafali Varma. They enter the stage and everyone gives them a standing ovation. Archana asks Kapil to be careful as they might directly pick up a bat if he makes fun of them. He says it’s fine as they won’t pick him up and laughs. He asks them if it’s better to play when it’s cold or hot. They tell that it’s better to play when it’s sunny as their body doesn’t work in the cold. Kapil asks then who’s the gunda in their team and Jhulan tells that everyone’s a gunda here.

Kapil tells that Harmanpreet is also DSP. Everyone gets awed and claps for her. He tells that Jhulan has been playing for 20 years. The entire team of Kapil Sharma Show entertains the cricketers. Kapil thanks them for coming and tells them that they’re inspirations for many women out there. They thank him and leave.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

