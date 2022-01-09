The Kapil Sharma Show, 8th January 2022, Written Update: Fun filled evening with Mika Singh and Sunny Leone

In today's episode, Kapil Sharma welcomes Mika Singh and Sunny Leone. Kapil flirts with Sunny and cracks funny jokes. He questions Mika about his music albums and asks Sunny about lockdown time. Then they talk about the kids. Mika shares his routine in lockdown.

Kapil then welcomes Shaarib Sabri and Toshi Sabri. They enter singing songs. Toshi recites a few lines about mother. Mika opens up about the bond he shares with Shaarib and Toshi. Kapil asks Sunny to sing a song. Kapil cracks jokes on Shaarib and Toshi. Mika tells about the situation when he met Sunny Deol.

Kiku enters as the lawyer, cracks a few jokes, and sets the tone for the evening. Advocate Damodar talks about the music video and tells funny jokes. Kapil mocks the advocate. He asks Sunny to join him for a dance. Mika, Shaarib, and Toshi join him.

Sumona walks in as Aishwarya Rai's doppelgänger. Sudesh Lehri walks in as Mika's mimic (Deva). The two crack hilarious jokes; this makes everyone laugh out loud. Krushna Abhishek enters dressed as Madhuri Dixit (Chandramukhi). They funnily recreate the film "Devdas." Deva makes fun of Chandramukhi. Paro and Chandramukhi fight for Deva.

Kapil displays a few photos of the guests, and read aloud a few hilarious comments that had been left alongside their photos. Kapil asks them to join him for a whisper challenge game. The game turns funny.

Krushna now walks in as Sapna and makes fun of words from Mika's songs. She cracks hilarious jokes, and everyone enjoys it. Kapil and Sapna's give and take turns amusing. Sapna reads out a funny letter.

Later, Shaarib, Toshi, and Mika sing some amazing songs and thank the audience for their constant support. Mika asks Kapil's mom to sing a song. She sings a Punjabi folk song.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

