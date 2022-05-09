The Kapil Sharma Show, 8th May 2022, Written Update: Jordaar duo Ranveer Singh-Shalini Pandey grace the show

Today's episode begins with Kapil talking about the sweetness the Gujarati community embraces and welcomes Ranveer Singh aka Jayeshbhai. Ranveer Singh mimics the famous Bollywood dialogues in a Gujarati accent. He also appreciates the versatility of Gujarati snacks and urges everyone to watch the movie as this is his best performance. Kapil welcomes the female lead of the movie - Shalini Pandey and compliments her dimples.

The dumper comes and entertains everyone. Dumper dances on the 'Ram Chahe Leela' song with Ranveer. She greets Ranveer and Shalini with a 'Kem Do' as they were two and not six people. She asks Ranveer to gift her house and food and in turn, she shall gift fashion tips to Ranveer. She takes their leave and Kapil commences with 'Post ka Postmortem'. The comments roast Ranveer for his fashion and Shalini for posing anywhere as she is the heroine. Kapil asks Ranveer about Deepika and he smirks at him for marrying her.

Kapil makes Ranveer and Shalini play a game to test their chemistry. The duo needs to guess famous Gujarati dishes where one acts and one has to make out what dish it is. Shalini Pandey stuns everyone with her singing. Later, Sapna enters reviving all the hook steps from Ranveer's movie. She offers the U.S.A massage to Ranveer and Shalini where the salon owner goes to the states without the judge. Kapil thanks Ranveer and Shalini for gracing his show.

