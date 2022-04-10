The Kapil Sharma Show, 9th April 2022, Written Update: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur arrive

In today’s episode, Kapil Sharma entered the stage and welcomed everyone. He recalled the old days and said how people who passed tenth grade gained respect. He added how people would also get marriage proposals after clearing 10th grade.

Kapil welcomed Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur to the stage. They arrived and everyone applauded for them. Kapil complimented them and they all interacted with Archana. Kapil asked them about their movie and they shared their individual experiences. Kapil told Yami to keep coming and she replied she wants to compensate for all the missed time.

Kapil’s entire team entertained them and they go on to play 'Post ka Postmortem’ and shared a good laugh. The stars further went on to share their tenth-grade experiences and entertained the mob with their interesting stories. In the end, after playing all the games the cast of Dasvi thanked everyone and urged them to watch their movie. Kapil thanked them for coming and wished them success.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

