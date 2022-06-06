The Kapil Sharma Show Grand Finale Review: Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Kiara are a laughter riot

The Kapil Sharma Show has been a boon in disguise for his millions of fans. Helping viewers forget their worries and instead of putting a wide smile on their faces is no doddle but the entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show has been managing to do this for almost a decade now.

From Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda's comic timing to Archana Puran Singh's uncontrollable laughter, the entire team has seamlessly managed to bring smiles to the lives of viewers.

After tickling the audience's funny bones with his fabulous comic timing and impromptu laughter gigs, Kapil Sharma concluded this season in the funniest way possible.

The grand finale episode featured the star cast of the upcoming Dharma movie JugJugg Jeeyo. From Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan to Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli, the episode was one laughter riot.

Yes, a few punches did fall flat and were here and there but despite that, the Grand Finale made for a great watch!

The star cast of the movie left no stone unturned in adding more light moments and laughter to the show. From Varun to Prajakta, the team was seen enacting Anil Kapoor and his profound love for himself.

Further, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakravarti were all seen thanking Kapil for making them feel like family at work, for 9-long-years.

The show will now return after breaking for a few months. Season after season, The Kapil Sharma Show has been successful in making the audience and its fans laugh their gut out. From interacting with the live audience to the team being consistent with their impeccable comic timing, TKSS is surely taking it a notch higher with every new season of theirs.

TKSS fans are surely going to miss their favourite show for the next few months just to welcome it back with a bang very soon.

Meanwhile, we will miss having our laughter-filled weekends till then.