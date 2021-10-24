The Kapil Sharma Show, October 23, 2021, Written Update: A tribute to legend Jagjit Singh

As the episode starts, Kapil Sharma welcomes everyone on the show. He gives Archana a heads-up that today’s episode will be blessed with some beautiful music. Wasting no time, he invites some of the best singers of the industry. He brings out Sameer Khan, Ash King, Shaan, and Sonu Nigam along with the Ghazal Legend, Talak Aziz, and finally Hariharan. All of them make their wake to the stage with some stunning performances. Kapil is amazed at seeing the huge amount of talent that has gathered on the stage.

Sonu Nigam shares the funny story of how Hariharan fails to give his best performance on stage. Kapil pays tribute to the legendary singer Jagjit Singh. Aziz Talat recalls how humble Jagjit Singh used to be as he shares his memories with him. Damodar makes his entry and he instantly lights up the show with gusts of laughter. Before he leaves, he conveys his wish to listen to a song and ends up listening to music from his phone, ignoring some of the best singers on the stage.

Next up, Kapil recalls how they are being a tribute to Jagjit Singh through the show and this leads to a few beautiful performances by Talat Aziz, Hariharan, Shan, and Sonu Nigam. Kapil hands over helium balloons to his guest and asks them to sing. The show is graced with the presence of Shamir Tandon and Kumari Taurani. They share their story of coming up with ideas to revamp some of Jagjit Singh’s legendary songs. Kapil has his usual interaction with his audience and one of them ends up performing with Ash King. The show wraps with Kapil thanking his guest for being part of the show and promises to bring more laughter and entertainment in the next episode.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.