Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview February 13, 2020: Anurag and Prerna's life in danger

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Preview: It looks like both Anurag and Prerna will have to give the test of time after all.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been witnessing a constant struggle in Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and Anurag's (Parth Samthaan) life and while both of them have been constantly trying to keep up with each other and the trouble in their lives, it looks like Komolika (Aamna Shariff) is not going to let them off the radar anytime soon. However, the luck that the two of them have, she fails in her plans every single time she tries to pull them apart.

And now, it looks like Prerna will play the role of the loving and giving wife once again when she will actually put her life in danger and how. In the promo ahead, we see how the two of them actually cross paths with each other and it turns out to be quite the moment. While her mother is angry at her and wanted her to come back home immediately, she is adamant about saving Anurag. However, the two of them end up in an accident instead and Komolika looks over, hoping for Prerna to die.

(ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay SPOILER ALERT: Prerna puts her life in danger to save Anurag)

What do you think is going to happen and how will Prerna and Anurag deal with this life and death situation that has come ahead of them? Will both of them make it alive and strong or is this going to complicate things further? Will Komolika hack another plan? Well, only time will tell.

Credits :Pinkvilla

