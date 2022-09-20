Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets up from his seat as contestant feels scared
Amitabh Bachchan jokes ‘I can’t play like this’
Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been among the top-rated quiz shows. It is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan every year. Now after 13 successful seasons, it came back with its 14th season. Meanwhile, in today’s episode, Bachchan introduced all the 10 contestants before playing ‘fastest finger first’. Contestant Sandip Kumar Sharma requests Big B to allow him to stand beside him first. Turns out, he wanted to prove to his wife that his height is the same as that of a Bollywood megastar. Meanwhile, Big B lowered his body and said the contestant is taller than him.
Next, Bijal Harsh Sukhani, who is a psychologist by profession, took the hot seat. She talked about the stigma in society and how people still face fear to see a mental health doctor. She is also a clinical hypnotherapist and behavior therapist for kids. Her husband, mother and mother-in-law have accompanied her on the show. While playing the game, Big B asked her why she was looking elsewhere. The contestant shared that she is feeling scared after which Big B got up from his seat and asked her husband to sit. He further walked around and jokingly told the audience that he can’t play like this.
Bijal then said, “When you ask questions, it feels scary.” Big B laughs and replies, “If I don’t ask questions, how will we play the game?” She plays the game with no lifeline till Rs.80,000.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 recently got its first crorepati of the season. Kavita Chawla, a homemaker from Kolhapur, is the first contestant in this season to win the cash prize of Rs. 1 crore. “This is one show where your knowledge is celebrated and you gain so much respect. I have always been interested to be a part of this show, and it’s been a dream come true moment for me. Last year, when I couldn’t reach the hot seat from the fastest finger in the first round, I was so heartbroken. I remember sitting on the set and crying my heart out. Amitabh Bachchan ji then came forward and told me not to be demotivated. His words kept echoing in my mind and I decided to come back, this time with the mission to win,” she told the Indian Express.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs on Sony from August 7 at 9 P pm.
