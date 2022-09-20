Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets up from his seat as contestant feels scared

Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been among the top-rated quiz shows. It is hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan every year. Now after 13 successful seasons, it came back with its 14th season. Meanwhile, in today’s episode, Bachchan introduced all the 10 contestants before playing ‘fastest finger first’. Contestant Sandip Kumar Sharma requests Big B to allow him to stand beside him first. Turns out, he wanted to prove to his wife that his height is the same as that of a Bollywood megastar. Meanwhile, Big B lowered his body and said the contestant is taller than him.

Next, Bijal Harsh Sukhani, who is a psychologist by profession, took the hot seat. She talked about the stigma in society and how people still face fear to see a mental health doctor. She is also a clinical hypnotherapist and behavior therapist for kids. Her husband, mother and mother-in-law have accompanied her on the show. While playing the game, Big B asked her why she was looking elsewhere. The contestant shared that she is feeling scared after which Big B got up from his seat and asked her husband to sit. He further walked around and jokingly told the audience that he can’t play like this.