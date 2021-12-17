Kaun Banega Crorepati Finale Episode Review: Amitabh Bachchan bids adieu to the audience for the year

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 that had hit the television screens in August this year, with today's finale episode, wrapped up its 13th season. Much like every year, Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar and host of the show, left no stone unturned in making the finale episode an unforgettable one. Like every year, Big B in his posh stature and tip-top attire, welcomed the audience.

The episode that marked the end of the four-month long journey of KBC, turned out to be an amalgamation of fun, laughter, and some emotional moments too. Kaun Banega Crorepati in its finale episode had ace Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan grace the show.

The duo is popular for their sense of humour and they proved it right throughout the episode. Irfan who is said to usually maintain a low-key profile and moreover, is an introvert, opened up a lot more much to audience's surprise. Harbhajan Singh, in his usual avatar, was seen cracking jokes and made the environment a lot more lighter and brighter.

The cricketers upon winning a good amount broke into Bhangra and even got Amitabh Bachchan shake a leg with them on a hit Punjabi song 'Hayo Rabba'. The duo also got Amitabh Bachchan to play cricket on the sets which Big B happily obliged. The megastar was seen hitting fours and sixes to Harbhajan and Irfan's bowling.

A video was later played that featured Harbhajan Singh's wife and actress Geeta Basra, and their little daughter Inaaya Heer. The mother and daughter duo were seen heaping praises on Harbhajan over how an amazing father and husband he is. Harbhajan was seen getting emotional and broke down in tears seeing his darling daughter say 'I Love You' to him. He expressed how parenthood has made him more stable, calmer, and emotional. He also recalled his childhood memory when his parents, with a heavy heart, had to send him off to a boarding school. He further thanked his parents for sending him to boarding despite it being very difficult for them emotionally.

Irfan and Harbhajan bagged a total amount of Rs. 25 lakh that they will further be donating to an NGO.

The clock struck 10 PM and rang the hooter after which Amitabh Bachchan bid adieu to both Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. The cricketers thanked Big B for being such a sport throughout the show and also for being the best host.

After the cricketers left, Amitabh was seen bidding farewell to the studio audience and viewers for the year.

Before wrapping up the final episode, Amitabh Bachchan made sure to personally go to the live audience and thank them for being a part of the show. Amitabh winded up the finale episode by thanking viewers for being supportive and loving it for the entire 4-month-long tenure.