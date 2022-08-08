Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14 Episode 1 Review: Amitabh Bachchan introduces the 'Real VIPs' of India

With his forever oh-so-charming and captivating persona, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who has been hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati for over two decades now welcomed the audience to the 14th season of the show. On the occasion of India’s 75 years of Independence, Senior Bachchan delivered a heart-touching monologue, as a tribute to the country.

The show in its fourteenth season has introduced two new add-ons.

The makers on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, have upgraded their price money from 7 Crore to 7.5 Crore. They have also added another prize money of 75 lakh in between 50 lakh and 1 crore.

The debut episode of season 14 was dedicated to the real 'Protectors of India' and to those who have made the country proud on the international level. Accompanying them was Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan.

The 'Protectors of India,' Major D.P. Singh, a veteran of the Kargil War, and Col. Mitali Madhumita, a recipient of the Sena Medal Gallantry were seen seated on the hot seat turn by turn with Aamir Khan. The guests also said that they would be donating their winning proceedings to Army Central Welfare.

Amitabh Bachchan was extremely overwhelmed when Col. Mitali's mother proudly stated that out of her three daughters, she has devoted and dedicated her eldest daughter, Mitali solely to the country's protection.

Major D. P. Singh who is also a Kargil war veteran shared some of his highly inspirational and heart-touching stories from the battlefield. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and the live audience had an emotional moment when Major Saab revealed how he still has 73 bullet marks on his body that bruised all his body during the war against the neighbouring country.

The war veteran also revealed that he chose to run towards the enemy and brave a fight rather than run away from them. This warmed the cockles of everybody's hearts who gave a respectful standing ovation to him.

Amidst all the questions and answers, Aamir Khan revealed that it was because of Amitabh Bachchan, that he joined Twitter. He revealed how when he was shooting with Abhishek Bachchan for Dhoom 3 in London, Senior Bachchan had come to pay a visit to the team. The actors were having a conversation when Big B who is active on Twitter asked Khan why he was not on Twitter. Soon after, Aamir Khan who could not refuse Big B joined the social media platform but with no clue on what to do.

A few questions into the game, and it was time to bid adieu to Aamir and the 'Protectors of India', to make way for boxer MC Mary Kom and Indian Football Legend Sunil Chettri.

MC Mary Kom, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, and Sunil Chhetri, a Padma Shri awardee expressed how they were nervous to attempt the game. The guests pledged to donate their winning proceedings to the Regional Boxing Foundation, and The Voice of Stray Dogs respectively.

Amitabh took immense pride in informing viewers that Sunil Chhetri is the third highest international goalscorer in the world, after Christiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Messi. He also stated that Chhetri is India's top goalscorer.

Talking about Mary Kom, Mr. Bachchan revealed that she has won the world championship medal in boxing 8 times. For the uninitiated, Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri have been felicitated with the Khel Ratna award.

Amidst the game, the football legend delivered a quick yet famous dialogue of Mr. Bachchan, further asking him to continue the remaining part of it. He also showcased some tricks from the game of football. His tricks invoked a huge round of applause and cheers from the audience.

Mr. Bachchan was visibly proud of each of the participants on the hot seat who we would consider the 'REAL VIPs' of the country.

Before bidding adieu to the viewers, Amitabh clicked a picture with Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri on the show's Spotlight Wall. He ended the episode on an important note on how attaining 'freedom' for India was the most "expensive" thing ever for the country that cost us a number of important lives- the lives of all our freedom fighters.