KBC 13: Contestant Pallavi Mahida failed to answer THIS 6.4 lakh question on Amitabh Bachchan’s show; Can you?

KBC 13: Contestant Pallavi Mahida failed to answer THIS 6.4 lakh question on Amitabh Bachchan’s show; Can you?
KBC 13: Contestant Pallavi Mahida failed to answer THIS 6.4 lakh question on Amitabh Bachchan’s show; Can you? (Pic Credits: SET India/ YouTube)
It’s time for another week of entertainment and learning on Amitabh Bachchan’s popular television quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The audience is enjoying these season’s KBC episodes as they are not only high on the trivia quotient, but also ranks high on entertainment. This Monday episode started with a rollover contestant from last week, Pallavi Mahida. Pallavi is an architect professor from Vadodara, Gujarat. She played a good game and was able to take home Rs. 3.2 lakhs after she failed to answer the 11th question for Rs. 6.4 lakhs. 

Pallavi Mahida answered the tenth question correctly and won Rs. 3.2 lakhs. The question was which led her to win this amount, “Which of the following countries became the first Gulf nation to open an embassy in Israel in July 2021? The options were Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. The contestant used her last lifeline left which was ‘Ask The Expert’ to answer the question. The correct answer was United Arab Emirates. Pallavi then attempted the 11th question for Rs. 6.4 lakhs, but she failed to answer correctly and came down to Rs. 3.2 lakhs. 

The question that stumped her was “The films Aandhi, Mausam and Rang Birangi were written by which author?” The options given  were Gulzar, Mohan Rakesh, Kamleshwar and Bhisham Sahni. The correct answer was Kamleshwar.

Last weekend, on the Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, singers Shaan and Sonu Nigam graced the hot seats on Amitabh Bachchan’s show. Apart from winning a huge sum of Rs. 25 lakhs for their social cause on the show, Shaan and Sonu were consistently entertaining as well. They not only shared anecdotes from their personal and professional lives, but also performed many hit songs from Amitab Bachchan’s popular and classic films. Not only this, they even played Antakshri with Big B. All in all, it was one great episode. 

 

