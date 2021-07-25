Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 25 July, Written Update: Arjun, Saurabh perform well while Rahul, Varun accept defeat

Ever since the show started, it has gathered immense love from the audience. In the first week, we saw that Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari were able to impress Rohit Shetty with their performance and also gained a lot of appreciation from the audience. Rohit Shetty has even declared as his favourite and wants to see her in the finale. In today's episode, we see Astha Gill, , Saurabh Raj Jain, and Shweta Tiwari managing to impress Rohit Shetty with their fierce attitude.

Further, we see singer Astha Gill defeating Rahul Vaidya and winning the task. On the other hand, Arjun Bijlani defeats Varoon Sood and makes everyone his fan and Rohit Shetty appreciates him. Astha Gill and Rahul Vaidya had to perform a stunt where they were supposed to be in a cage with lions. Within this, they had to collect badges with the help of a stick. In this task, Astha collects 7 badges while Rahul collects 6. This ensures Astha's win and she is declared the winner in this episode of KKK11.

In another task, Arjun defeats Varun. Before the task, when asked, everyone elects Varun as their favourite and were sure of his victory. But, Arjun turned the game at the right time and won the task. Varun was seen as very upset by his performance in KKK11.

Not only Astha and Arjun Bijlani, Saurabh Raj Jain also defeated Mehak Chahal badly by giving his hundred percent in the stunts of vehicles. While praising Saurabh, Rohit Shetty said that seeing the way he did this stunt, it looks like he could do perform the stunt again till Mehak’s stunt is completed.

