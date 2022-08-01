Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 31st July 2022, Written Update: Nishant Bhat wins a task against Rubina Dilaik

In today’s episode, Rajiv Adatia starts off by dramatically dancing to ‘Sun Saina Sun’. Everyone laughs at him and then Rohit Shetty tells that it’s time to start the stunt which is another relay stunt but also a water stunt. He tells that the contestants will be put in a glass container which will also have 3 small boxes inside. They should open the boxes with the dove keys provided and then the box will be lowered down to the water where they must lift the weights and keep them on the other side. Faisu chooses Jannat and Chetna chooses Rajiv for the stunt. Rohit makes Rubina and Nishant play a game where they’re both in a glass face shield connected with a glass pipe.

Rohit tells that they’ll drop an item in between the pipe and they have to blow and whoever makes the item reach the other person, wins. Nishant wins and Rohit asks him to choose who will go first. He chooses Jannat. Jannat starts her stunt and finishes opening the box. During the water stunt, they had to abort it because of Jannat’s condition. Rajiv goes next and finishes his task. Later, Rajiv chooses Sriti and Jannat chooses Kanika for the next stunt. Rohit explains the task and tells that they will be on the chopper and they’d have to use the ladder to place the flags and after that, they have to go into the water.

Kanika starts the stunt but then aborts it halfway. Sriti finishes the stunt. So, Kanika, Rubina and Jannat are the feared funda team and Rohit asks their team to select two members to compete against Pratik. Jannat and Kanika are selected. They’ll have to hook the flags and collect the flag in the end. Pratik loses and is hence eliminated.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

