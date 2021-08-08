Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 8 August 2021, Written Update: Aastha Gill exits the show

In today’s episode, Rohit Shetty reminds both the teams about their points, as team Rahul leads with 20 points while team Shweta is on 10 points. Let’s move on towards the first task of the day. Where a contestant will be on a hanging platform where they have to jump on the next platform to collect the flags. The twist in this stunt is that as the stunt proceeds, the rotation speed will increase gradually. Vishal and Divyanka compete first, Vishal wins the task very easily and takes team Rahul to 30 points.

After this Rohit Shetty explains to the contestants about the next stunt which will provide 30 points instead of 10 to the winning team. It turns out to be a partner stunt where one contestant will be lying inside a container while the partner will wait out. Later on, they have to find code from the box and insert that code into a device. The twist here is that the wrong code will add insects to the container. Teams select Shweta - Abhinav, and Rahul - Varun for the stunt. Rahul and Varun are the winners of this task so everyone from team Rahul is safe from elimination.

Later, Shweta being the captain nominates Abhinav and Aashta for the elimination. The stunt is to be performed underwater where the contestants have to eat jalebi from three containers in quick time. Abhinav starts the stunt and successfully completes it while Aastha aborts the stunt as she cannot swim. Hence, Aastha gets eliminated from the show.

