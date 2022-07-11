Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 10th July 2022, Written Update: Nishant loses against Rubina
In the previous episode, Erika got eliminated.
Pratik and Chetna go first and compete very hard but then fail to finish the task within the given time. Next, Faisal and Tushar go and then complete their task on time. They receive 2 stars in total and Rohit Shetty announces that the contestants have a total of 5 stars in their board. Nishant Bhat stars humouring everyone and they all laugh. Rohit Shetty then tells that the next stunt will be performed by Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat. He tells them that they need to earn the stars to be safe from elimination.
He tells that they need to climb the rock and then put their hand in the hole and get a minimum of 6 discs at least and tells that there are crawling animals in the hole as well. Sriti finishes the task but Nishant doesn’t. The elimination stunt happens between Nishant and Rubina. Nishant loses the task but doesn't get evicted as the host announces 'no elimination this week.'
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
