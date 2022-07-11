Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 10th July 2022, Written Update: Nishant loses against Rubina

In today’s episode, Rohit Shetty welcomes everyone and then starts off by telling that all e contestants have only gained three starts till now and then starts teasing Rajiv Adatia and makes him play a game. Then, he starts off with the stunt saying that this stunt will repair partners and makes Faisal Shaikh-Tushar Kalia and Pratik Sehajpal-Chetna Pande partners. He tells that if they complete this particular star then they’ll get 1 star each. He tells that both the partners will be on the hanging platform and they have to go to the other side to collect the flag and then jump into the water. He tells that they need to finish this task in seven minutes.

Pratik and Chetna go first and compete very hard but then fail to finish the task within the given time. Next, Faisal and Tushar go and then complete their task on time. They receive 2 stars in total and Rohit Shetty announces that the contestants have a total of 5 stars in their board. Nishant Bhat stars humouring everyone and they all laugh. Rohit Shetty then tells that the next stunt will be performed by Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat. He tells them that they need to earn the stars to be safe from elimination.

He tells that they need to climb the rock and then put their hand in the hole and get a minimum of 6 discs at least and tells that there are crawling animals in the hole as well. Sriti finishes the task but Nishant doesn’t. The elimination stunt happens between Nishant and Rubina. Nishant loses the task but doesn't get evicted as the host announces 'no elimination this week.'

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

