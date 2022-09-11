Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 10th September 2022, Written Update: Mohit Malik cries over aborting a task

In today’s episode, Rohit Shetty comes and welcomes everyone he tells them that it’s the week for something special that is ‘ticket to finale’. Everyone gets surprised and excited. He tells that it’s going to be a race and starts off the race with Nishant and Faisu. They will be on a truck and they need to climb the net and come down and collect the flag. Then, hum to the car in front and collect the flag and another car will come beside them and they need to jump on that car and take another flag.

Then jump to another SUV beside it and and collect the flag and then climb the ladder and come to the truck in front and give all the flags to Rohit as he will be waiting there. Nishant goes first. Faisu goes next and competes it faster than Nishant so he wins that round. The next task was a little pair task and Rohit asks anyone if they’ll proxy for Rubina as she’s sick. But no one volunteers so Rubina is out of the race. The task is where one person will be in a box of cockroaches and the other person will hold a stick and try to take out the key from the net that is electrocuted.