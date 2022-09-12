Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 11th September 2022, Written Update: Tushar Kalia wins the ticket to the finale
In the previous episode, Mohit Malik cried over aborting a task.
In today’s episode, the rest of the contestants make Mohit dance with a member of the crew. Rohit records it and then tells Rubina that no one was ready to do her proxy and informs the rest that Jannat is sick today. Jannat says that the doctor has told her not to do anything for 2 days as she has an internal problem. Rohit tells that this stunt is going to be done in a pair and tells that each person will be standing on either side of the platform that’s hanging and there will be water falling on them. Both of them need to cross and walk from one edge to the other and switch off the taps one at a time.
Every time they cross, the width of the bridge becomes thinner. Everyone gets shocked. Mohit agrees to do Jannat’s proxy. Kanika and Rajiv go first and then Mohit and Nishant do the task. Tushar and Mr. Faisu go in the end and finish the race faster than the others. Kanika and Rajiv are out of the race. For the next stunt, there are two trucks with one person is standing on one truck and the other on another. They both need to swing with the help of the rope and transfer the ring and the other person needs to take it and put it inside the hook. Rohit tells that whichever team hooks more rings will compete against each other for the final race.
Mr. Faisu and Tushar go first and then Nishant and Mohit perform next. Faisu and Tushar win the round and go ahead to compete against each other for the final round to win the ‘ticket to finale’. Tushar and Faisu compete with each other and Tushar wins the ‘ticket to finale’.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
