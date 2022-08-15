Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 14th August 2022, Written Update: Kanika Mann wins the ‘K’ medal

In today’s episode, Rohit Shetty asks the contests if they’re ready to win the ‘K’ medal. He tells that whoever wins the medal can use it to not perform a stunt by trading the medal for the stunt. The contestant can use it during the elimination round as well or they can help save the members who had reached the elimination round. He tells that the four people (Nishant, Sriti, Mohit, and Tushar) get to choose one person among the rest of 6 contestants to back off from the stunt. They get shocked. Nishant chooses Faisu. Mohit chooses Jannat. Sriti chooses Pratik. Tushar chooses Rubina.

Rohit tells Sriti, Mohit, Tushar, Rajiv, Nishant, and Kanika. Rohit tells that Tushar and Mohit will perform the stunt where there is a start line and they’ll be on trucks. They’ll have to collect the flags from the rope connected to the two trucks until they reach the finish line. Tushar struggles to collect the flags but comparatively, Mohit finishes the task. Nishant and Tushar dance on moving trucks. Later, Rohit tells the next stunt is going to be in pairs where one will be in a box with a look.

The other person has to pick chilli from the box which is filled with scorpions with their mouth and put it in the box in which their partner is, which is filled with snakes and iguanas. That person then has to string 2 pairs of chilli and lemon (like the one that is used to ward off the evil eye). The pair that wins will get to go to the next round with Mohit. Sriti and Rajiv go first and finish it. Nishant and Kanika go next. Then, Sriti shows off her dragon staff skills. Nishant, Kanika, and Mohit participate in the next stunt which involves driving. Kanika finishes the task and wins the ‘K’ medal.

