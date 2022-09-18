Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 17th September 2022, Written Update: Rohit Shetty gets angry at the contestants

In tonight’s episode, Rohit Shetty welcomes everyone and announces that Tushar does not have to perform any stunt this weekend as he won the challenge last week. Everyone cheers for him. Rohit says that it’s going to be a tough competition as only 7 people will go to the finals and the rest will get the fear funda tag. Mohit says that giving water to someone is a good deed and asks Rajiv to do it so they can all forgive him. Nishant and Tushar make Rajiv wear an electric shock band around his leg. Rajiv goes to give water but keeps getting shocks. Everyone laughs at him.

Rohit explains the task and says that they’ll have to walk on a hanging ply that has 5 flags and there are wires in between that give you an electric shock and the voltage is a little higher. In the end, they need to jump taking the last flag into the water. They only have 15 mins and Kanika, Rubina and Nishant perform the stunt. Nishant and Kanika abort the task midway. Rohit gets angry at Kanika and Nishant for aborting the tasks and tells Kanika that she keeps aborting the task and she doesn’t deserve to win the trophy. He tells Nishant that he didn’t expect this from him and puts the fear funda tags.