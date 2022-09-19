Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 18 September 2022, Written Update: Rubina Dilaik to perform elimination task

In today’s episode, Rohit Shetty tells that the first stunt is going to begin where the contestants will be sitting on the caterpillar and when it’s shot, they’ll fall into the water and then should swim and reach the boat. Then hold the rope and get the flag and then hold the rope attached to the helicopter. Then, they should fall into the water again and put the flag at the endpoint. Mohit and Nishant do this stunt, but Mohit finishes the stunt faster and becomes a finalist. Rohit then tells that in the next stunt they should drive the car and collect the flags that are there on either side of the track. Kanika and Rajiv do this stunt and Kanika finishes it first and becomes the next finalist.

Next, Rohit Shetty tells that it’s the elimination task. He tells that Nishant and Rajiv will be doing the elimination task but Nishant isn’t well, so he won’t be taking part in the stunt so he is eliminated from the show. Then, he tells that Rajiv will do the stunt and one of the finalists will do the elimination stunt with him. There will be chits with everyone’s name on it and he will pick a chit and whoever’s name comes they’ll have to compete with Rajiv and whoever loses will get eliminated. Everyone gets shocked.