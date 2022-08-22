Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 21st August 2022, Written Update: Sriti Jha aborts her elimination task midway

In today’s episode, Rohit Shetty asks if they are all missing their mothers. They say yes. Rohit tells that Pratik’s package has arrived from his mother. He reads the letter from his mother saying that he keeps going to the washroom a lot so she sent a gift. He opens it and finds a diaper and they all make him wear it. Rohit then calls Faisu. Faisu reads a letter where his mother complains about how long his hair has grown. He opens the box and finds a trimmer. Rohit makes him sit and blindfolds him. Rohit pranks him and Faisu realises that he didn’t actually trim his hair.

Then, Rohit tells one contestant will be hanging above the water and the other one will be near the box where there are 3 keys. The contestant should remove the keys and open the locks of the saw and cut the rope and the partner hanging will fall into the water and that’s when it’ll end. Rohit tells that the contestant hanging will keep going inside the water back and forth. He tells Nishant and Kanika will go first. They finish the stunt. Next, Sriti and Rajiv go. Sriti aborts the task midway. Later, Rajiv is assisted with medical assistance as he sprains his ankle. Mohit is hanged upside down and his wife calls and tells he’s been taking a lot of physiotherapy.

Rohit tells the physiotherapist is very beautiful and tells he flirts with everyone. They leave him hanging there. Next, Rohit starts the elimination stunt between Sriti, Mohit and Rajiv. They are required to hook the flags in the net in the moving helicopter. Faisu substitutes for Rajiv. Faisu wins the round. Kanika chooses to save Mohit and swap him with Jannat. Disagreement between Jannat and Kanika takes place. Jannat finishes her task. Sriti tries but gives up and gets eliminated.

