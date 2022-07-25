Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 24th July 2022, Written Update: Shivangi Joshi gets eliminated

In today’s episode, Rohit Shetty asks everyone if they’re okay with the partners they were assigned to. They tell yes. Rohit practically shows Rajiv what is the meaning of the idiom “per pe kulhadi marna” by trolling him. He tells that they’ll be competing against their partners and whoever loses will do the elimination stunt. He tells that Rubina and Kanika will do the stunt first and tells that there will be 10 ostriches and they’ll each have to put 5 odd and 5 even-numbered ostriches in the cage respectively.

Their task begins and Kanika puts odd-numbered ostriches in the cage and Rubina tells her that she’s supposed to put even as hers is odd. Rubina wins and alleges Kanika of cheating as she looked up on Google how to “tame” ostriches. Everyone gets shocked and tell that it’s unfair. Rohit tells that in the next task the partners are put in a cage where they are required to open it and swim across and press the thumbs up charged mat. Jannat and Pratik go but soon after they begin the task Pratik claims that he can’t breathe and his task is aborted. Jannat finishes her task and Rohit praises her.

Faisu and Shivangi go next. Shivangi stops her task and stays in the cage as she can’t breathe. Faisu wins the task. For the elimination task, Rohit tells them that they’ll be put in a box where they have to open a box which has 3 locks on it. Keys and creepy crawlies are put in and 6 keys as well. They box will keep moving in circular motion and they’ll have to open the box and switch off the light. Shivangi takes the most time and hence gets eliminated.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

