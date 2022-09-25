Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 24th September 2022, Written Update: Jannat Zubair fights for the finale

In today’s episode, Rohit Shetty tells that it’s the most awaited time as it’s Grand Finale week. He teases and tells that he called Rajiv for entertainment. Everyone laughs. Then, he asks Rubina about why she has dressed so bougie. He tells her that her reptile friends are missing her and makes her kiss the reptiles while singing. She does it with great difficulty. Rohit tells that only 5 people will stay after today’s task. For the first stunt, they’re required to stand on hanging platforms that rotate, and with the support of hooks and ropes, they need to collect the flags. The one who takes the most amount of the time will be given the fear funda tag.

Rubina, Kanika and Mohit perfomr the task. Kanika gets the fear funda. Next, Tushar, Jannat and Faisu do the stunt where they’re required to climb the tree and get the coconut and then jump into the water and put the coconut in the net and this is repeated 10 times. They have 10 minutes to complete the task. Faisu tells that he can’t see anything but also tells that he won’t abort. Rohit asks him to get his check up done. Faisu tells he’s fine but Rohit insists him to go. Everyone applauds his performance. Jannat gets the fear funda tag as she exceeds the time limit.