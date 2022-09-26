Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 25 September 2022, Written Update: Ranveer Singh gives an energetic performance

In today’s episode, Ranveer Singh starts off the show with his energetic dance performance. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez also join him. Rohit Shetty comes and hugs Ranveer and then welcomes the entire cast of Cirkus. Rubina asks them to speak about Cirkus and they give an insight into the movie. Rohit asks Ranveer, Pooja and Jacqueline to sit and tells them that the winner will get 20 lakhs and a swift car. Later, Rohit starts off the first stunt where they are required to drive the car through the cars that are kept in a vertical position.

The cars will blast once they’ve been driven through and whoever finishes last will be out of the competition. Rubina and Mohit do the task. Mohit wins. Rubina and Ranveer style each other. Johny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Siddharth Jadhav enter and everyone applaud them. Johny Lever does a stand-up comedy act and leaves everyone in splits. For the next stunt, Mr. Faisu, Jannat and Tushar perform and whoever loses the stunt would be out of the race. In this dynamic stunt, Jannat loses.