Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 25 September 2022, Written Update: Ranveer Singh gives an energetic performance
In the previous episode, Jannat Zubair fought for the finale.
In today’s episode, Ranveer Singh starts off the show with his energetic dance performance. Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez also join him. Rohit Shetty comes and hugs Ranveer and then welcomes the entire cast of Cirkus. Rubina asks them to speak about Cirkus and they give an insight into the movie. Rohit asks Ranveer, Pooja and Jacqueline to sit and tells them that the winner will get 20 lakhs and a swift car. Later, Rohit starts off the first stunt where they are required to drive the car through the cars that are kept in a vertical position.
The cars will blast once they’ve been driven through and whoever finishes last will be out of the competition. Rubina and Mohit do the task. Mohit wins. Rubina and Ranveer style each other. Johny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Siddharth Jadhav enter and everyone applaud them. Johny Lever does a stand-up comedy act and leaves everyone in splits. For the next stunt, Mr. Faisu, Jannat and Tushar perform and whoever loses the stunt would be out of the race. In this dynamic stunt, Jannat loses.
Next, they play a game where Rohit chooses which song suits a contestant. Then, the cast of Cirkus promotes their film. For the final stunt, they should go to the truck with the help of a rope from a vehicle. From that truck, they should use a ladder and go to the container vehicle. They should get in and open the net and then clip 2 boxes of explosives to the chopper and climb into the chopper after which the boxes will be let down and it’ll blast. In the end, Tushar wins.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale Review: An action-packed 'dhamaka' - total Rohit Shetty style