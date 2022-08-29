Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 28th August 2022, Written Update: Nishant Bhat cries during a stunt

In today’s episode, Rohit Shetty tells Rajiv that he can pay back Faisu by doing a stunt and removing the fear funda title of him. Rajiv agrees and Rohit tells that he will have to jump from the 8-storey building they’re standing in and land on the net and pick up the flag. Rajiv gets scared. A flashback is shown where Faisu tells Rohit that he wants to prank Rajiv where he gets really scared. Rajiv tells he’s scared but he’ll do the stunt. They blindfold him. They make him climb the boxes and Rohit holds him. He tells Rajiv that he has to let go as he needs to jump now. Rajiv yells at him not to leave him and everyone laughs silently.

Rajiv jumps but gets surprised that his landing was fast. Everyone laughs and he realizes it was a prank. Faisu and Mohit are then asked to do the first stunt which is an aerial stunt and Mohit finishes the task faster. Then, Nishant and Rajiv are asked to perform the next stunt with snakes and iguanas in the box. They are required to open the three boxes. Nishant cries before doing the task and tells he is scared.

While doing the task as well, he starts crying and gets scared, and keeps yelling that he can’t continue the task anymore. He struggles to finish it. Rajiv finishes it fast. For the elimination task, Rohit tells that Faisu and Nishant will be performing the task and tells that they will be in a box with ice below them and cold water falling from the top. They are required to find the caps and close each tunnel of water. They both struggle but Nishant performs the task faster and hence, Faisu gets eliminated.

