Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 3rd July 2022, Written Update: Chetna Pande & Sriti Jha win the crocodile challenge

In today’s episode, Rohit Shetty comes and announces that the first stunt is an animal stunt. He tells that a name is printed on the strap that is put on the crocodile’s tail and the only way they can see where the name is that they need to lift the tail. They should pick up their respective yellow or red flag and then attach it to the strap and then take the crocodile and put it in the same colour cage as the flag. He tells that whoever finishes the task on time is the winner.

Rohit asks Chetna and Jannat to go first for the head-to-head challenge. Chetna got red flags and Jannat got yellow flags. Chetna finishes the task first and is declared the winner but then she faints and Rohit asks the staff to take her to the hospital. Next, Sriti and Aneri go next. The crocodile grabs Aneri’s hair. Both of them struggle but Sriti wins the stunt. Rubina tells that she had the task of kissing the frog. Then, Erika and Mohit tell that the next stunt is where they’ll be tied to a hook and will be on-air as there would be two platforms in the front which keeps moving ahead with more time. They’re asked to go to the opposite platform to collect the flag and come back and hook it and whoever has the most number of flags is the winner.

Erika, Mohit and Tushar do this stunt. Erika stopped in between but Mohit and Tushar went to finish their task. Rohit announces the elimination task between Erika, Jannat and Aneri. Rohit tells that they’ll have to sit in a container filled with water where snakes and baby crocodiles will surround the boxes. Their legs and hands will be tied to locks and they need to unlock them. During the task, Erika gives up and is eliminated.

