Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 3rd September 2022, Written Update: Rohit Shetty points out Pratik Sehajpal’s tone

In today’s episode, Rohit Shetty starts off by telling that the contestants should like all the gifts they’ve received from him. Rubina Dilaik tells that she tried to open the box but she couldn’t. He tells that that box is his favourite. He tells her that they keep complaining about how they don’t get the chance to do the tasks together where everyone is present, so this time they get a chance to do it together. They all get shocked. He tells that they will be put in a room called ‘Rohit Ki Pathshala’ and they will have to sit where tear gas will be let into the room. They get shocked.

He tells that this is 'fear funda' week and whoever finishes the task, the tag of ‘fear funda’ will be taken off. Everyone struggle to sit as the task starts and Pratik is the first one to get out of the room. Nishant and Tushar stay till the end. Rajiv and Tushar then have a dance off. Next day, the next stunt is done between the rest where they are supposed to cross from one platform to another by walking on the rope and collecting the flags tied in between.

Later, Rohit tells Pratik that he shouldn’t have spoken in a disrespectful and egoistic tone when he said that he didn’t want to go back to collect the last flag and didn’t want to finish his task. Then, Rohit picks his target and makes them do whatever he says. The rest of the 6 members still have fear funda tags so they go ahead for the next task. Jannat Zubair Rehmani finishes it first. So, Jannat, Tushar and Nishant don’t have the fear funda tags.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

