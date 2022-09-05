Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 4th September 2022, Written Update: Pratik Sehajpal voluntarily aborts elimination task

In today’s episode, except Jannat, Nishant, and Tushar, the rest will perform the next stunt. They will be tied to ropes and will be taken across the lake and when they see the red ball, they need to jump into the water. Then, they need to get on the rover and paddle it themselves to reach the land and find the detonators and join them. Whosoever finished this and pulls the trigger for the blast, wins the round. Pratik tells that he can’t do this task and chickens out. Mohit wins this round. Rohit asks Pratik why didn’t he even try and taunts him.

Next, a vehicle is half submerged in water with gold in it. Whoever gets more gold, wins. Rajiv starts the task fiercely. Rubina and Kanika take time to get into the water but Pratik doesn’t even get down or try. Rajiv wins the task. For the elimination task, Rubina, Kanika, and Pratik compete. Nishant tells that he thinks Pratik is deserving to stay. Mohit tells Kanika and the rest to take Rubina’s name. Rohit asks Nishant not to play favourites. For the elimination task, they’re required to jump on cars that are hanging and collect the flags. In the end, jump with the last flag into the water. Rubina wins this round.

Kanika fears jumping but Pratik tells that he doesn’t want to take part in the task as he won’t be able to do it. They insist him to try but he apologizes to Rohit and leaves. Everyone gets shocked. Rohit tells he has a surprise and calls Faisu. Everyone gets happy. Rohit tells he’ll be competing with Sriti to see who will get to continue on the show. He tells that he thought they deserved another chance. Faisu wins the task and Sriti tells that she’s happy she got another chance and she’s leaving the show happily this time.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

