Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, 7th August 2022, Written Update: Rubina Dilaik requires a medic after her water stunt

In today’s episode, Rajiv Adatia tells Rohit Shetty that he wants to read out a letter and Mr. Faisu helped him write it in Hindi. He reads it out and everyone starts laughing as it turns out that Faisu made the letter funnier by changing the words. Rohit points out to him what he actually said. Then he tells that both the teams have 20 points, so their next stunt is going to be a tie-breaker. He tells that they would be on a platform above the water and they need to jump from one side to another and finish the circle and then jump while holding the flag. Mohit chooses himself, Kanika and Faisu. Tushar chooses Sriti, Chetna and himself.

The opponent team has to distract the players by pointing the water gun at them. The stunt begins and only Tushar completes the circle and gets a flag. For the next stunt, two people from the same team are required to get to the opposite end of the boxes. The contestant should use their mouth to put the key in the box in between and the other contestant should open the locks. Crawlies and flies will be present in the boxes. Mohit chooses Rubina and Jannat. Tushar chooses Chetna and Sriti.

Rubina points out that Nishant and Rajiv didn’t do any task. Tushar yells at her but Rohit agrees with Rubina. Tushar chooses Rajiv and Sriti. Sriti tells she’s scared of insects. Mohit accuses her of being fake. After that task, Mohit’s team wins so it’s a tie again. Later, Mohit chooses Rubina for the elimination stunt but everyone tells him that her performance was better than Kanika's. He tells he won’t change his decision. In the elimination stunt, Rubina finishes it but then requires a medic. Chetna aborts it and gets eliminated.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

